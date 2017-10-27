At Random with Martin Laing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scandalous proposal

So the Boundary Commission for Scotland has revealed its revised proposals for two new enormous UK parliamentary constituencies for Argyll, Lochaber and the Highlands.

This plan is utterly wrong.

One new constituency will be called Argyll, Bute and Lochaber, and will cover an area from the Mull of Kintyre to Fort William and the Ardnamurchan peninsula, as well as a number of islands, including Mull, Coll and Tiree.

The other – Highland South – will replace the existing Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency and will spread from Grantown-on-Spey in the east to Skye, encompassing Inverness, Spean Bridge, Mallaig and islands including Canna, Rum and Eigg.

How on earth is one Member of Parliament supposed to represent an area as huge that proposed for Argyll, Bute and Lochaber?

This smacks of city-dwellers who know nothing of the Highlands and Islands geography shuffling numbers in an office in the central belt.

It’s all part, of course, of a scheme to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600, a disgrace in itself.

It’s a disgrace because our bloated House of Lords is stuffed to the gunnels with around 800 unelected legislators. But, then, successive prime ministers from both parties have spent decades loading the so-called upper house with their placemen and women to try to ensure they will be able to have legislation passed unhindered.

If the powers-that-be want to slim down our parliamentary representatives, they should start with a sweeping cull of the Lords or, better still, scrap it altogether.

Meanwhile, the Boundary Commission says it is undertaking a final consultation about these constituency proposals lasting until December 11.

Aye, right.

Does anyone really imagine that our views up here in the Highlands and Islands will be worth a button? We will be completely ignored and ridden roughshod over.

It’s scandalous.

Star in the making

Oban’s Robert MacIntyre turned professional as a golfer just about a month ago and is already a winner.

The 21-year-old Glencruitten player last week won his first tournament in only his second outing as a pro. And that followed hard on the heels of finishing third – and setting a new course record into the bargain – in his first tournament.

He has been lighting up the fairways in these two competitions – the first in Jordan and the other in Kuwait – as he sets out on what is destined to be a coruscating career.

I’m sure he is heading for great things and we’ll be filling column inches in The Oban Times with stories about his successes on an all too regular basis.

Congratulations, Robert.

Well done, BID4Oban

I wrote last week praising Argyll and Bute Council for its efforts to repair the damaged safety barriers in Argyll Square and smarten up all the railings around Oban town centre with a coat of fresh paint.

Giving credit where it is due, those good people at BID4Oban got in touch to say that, yes, the council repaired the barriers in Argyll Square but painting the railings in that area, as well as the bollards at the bottom end of George Street and on Combie Street, the railings on the bridge over the Black Lynn at Bossard’s and others was conceived of, funded and executed by BID4Oban. And this programme will continue with other areas around town to benefit over the coming weeks.

I’ve praised the work done by BID4Oban in the past – and I am very glad it has another five years of working for the town having just won a big vote to continue – and I’m more than happy to set the record straight.

What do you think?

Write to me at mlaing@obantimes.co.uk or The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB.