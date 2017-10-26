What’s On in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Banavie Primary School primary six and seven pupils are organising a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. The event will be held at Banavie Primary School from 10am to noon tomorrow (October 27). As well as tea, coffee and cakes, there will be a competitions including cake bingo and ‘the world’s tallest coffee’ competition.

A craft fayre will take place on Saturday (October 28), from 10am to 4pm in Nether Lochaber Hall, Onich. Cakes and jams, hand-made cards, knitted and crocheted crafts and other wares will be available. Contact Berit for more information on 01397 705539.

There will be a University Open Day at the West Highland College UHI on Saturday November 4, from 11am-3pm, offering people an opportunity to meet staff and learn about higher education opportunities.

Buttons and Bows Concert in Kilmallie Community Centre, Corpach on Saturday November 4, at 7.30pm. Tickets £7. Tea and Coffee. Contact any of the hall committee or Bobby on 01397 700268 for tickets.

The next meeting of Fort William Scottish Women’s Institute will be held on Monday November 7 in the Montrose Centre, Inverlochy at 7.15pm. The speaker, postponed from last month, is Rachel MacLean who will talk about ‘The Sandpiper Trust’. A warm welcome is extended to all women. The December meeting is the celebration of the Institute’s centenary. The Institute would like to welcome former Fort Institute members. Please contact Edythe Knowles on 01397 702744 or Martine Young on 01397 702758 for more details.

Come along for an afternoon of workshops, live music and shopping with small local businesses and artists all under one roof at the Railway Social Club at Inverlochy on Saturday November 18. There will be live music throughout the afternoon from Cormac Dolan, Paper Machine Music, and Wild Eli. West Highland Herbal, Donna Crystal Holistics, and Highland African Beats will hold workshops, which are included in the ticket price. Stalls providing remedies, holistic treatments and advice will be hosted throughout the day. A pop-up shop will showcase newly stocked winter woolies, cozy soft furnishings, and other items, including signed prints from David Lymburn. Local artist Lisa Glaze will be on site with her original pieces. Snacks and refreshments will be available to buy. Tickets £5 / Under-16’s free – tickets will be available at the door but book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Lochaber Camanachd Club will now hold its annual general meeting in the Bridge Cafe, Spean Bridge on Friday December 1, at 7.30pm. This is a change of date from previously advertised.