Timber lorry sheds load closing A82
Police Scotland says the A82 south of Fort William will be shut for about one hour from (4.45pm) to allow for the recovery of a lorry which has shed some of its load of timber into a ditch.
The incident happened at Three-Mile Water south of the town.