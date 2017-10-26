Timber lorry sheds load closing A82

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police Scotland says the A82 south of Fort William will be shut for about one hour from (4.45pm) to allow for the recovery of a lorry which has shed some of its load of timber into a ditch.

The incident happened at Three-Mile Water south of the town.