There is so much going on in Oban this weekend

There’s so much on this week I don’t know where to start but from tomorrow would probably be as good place as any, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

St John’s Cathedral has the Audley Male Voice Choir at 7.30pm, with guests Oban High School Pipe Band and Sequence Choir, which will be a fantastic evening.

And if that’s not your thing, then Crooked Reel are on at Markie Dan’s, John the Box and Disco at the Lorne, and Angus Smith is at the Oban Inn, so there’s no excuse to stay at home on Friday night.

It promises to be a busy weekend at the Rockfield Centre with a photography exhibition entitled Under the Skin from 8pm to 10pm on Friday and 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday; Let’s Make a Scene music and spoken word open mic, with scones on Friday from 8pm to 10.30pm; and ‘Sketches in Time’ with performed sketches and work in progress on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Saturday is also the day for everything Hallowe’en.

At Dunollie, there’s a chance for children of all ages to take part in some Hallowe’en crafts, making Dunollie cave spiders, broomsticks, wands and spooky storytelling from 1pm to 3pm.

And, for the adults in the evening, Hallowscream is at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls at 9pm with chart, dance and party tunes and Relentless has a Hallowe’en special at the Regent Hotel from 9pm with trance, old school and clubland anthems.

If you’d prefer something a bit gentler then Glencruitten Golf Club is the place to be on Saturday afternoon for a pink afternoon tea from noon, with a raffle and all sorts of good things going on.

After all that, you’ll need the rest of the week to relax before we find out what next weekend will bring.

As always more details can be found on the Oban Town Diary and the loveoban Facebook page.

The photo last week was the old Clydesdale Bank building where Shore Café is. Beautiful, isn’t it? This week’s is lovely too, but where is it?