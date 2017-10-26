Teenage driver killed in crash north of Spean Bridge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A teenage driver died when his car came off the A82 road north of Spean Bridge yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The blue Audi A3, which had left the road between Letterfinlay and Invergloy, was the only vehicle involved in the incident and its 17-year-old driver the sole occupant.

Police Scotland said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 11.32am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed for a period of time.

Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash.

Sergeant Alan Henderson said: ‘Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends at this sad time.

‘I would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or who has information which could help us to establish the circumstances to contact us.

‘Please call police on 101, quoting reference NP9811/17, with any information which could prove helpful.’