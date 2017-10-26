Retro Roamer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

* This column is being written in the dark. Nothing unusual in that, says you, as you’re often still in the dark after reading it. However, on this occasion, the Hydro plunged parts of the High Street and all of Monzie Square into non-electric no-go areas so that the gang could get on with renewing their switchgear. The result was a six-hour interruption of supply on Wednesday. Across at the Harvester, Archie was up to high doh, and doing his doughnut because he couldn’t cater for his customers. The Chamber of Commerce couldn’t see why the work wasn’t carried out on Sunday or at night time. Me? I just couldn’t see. That’s why this is a more rambling ‘Column’ than usual.

* How about the ‘Mobile Shop on the Ben’? Staffed by Alison, Billy, Catherine, Doreen, Elizabeth, John, Mairi, Morgan and Richard.

Most of our heroes and heroines are from Barr’s Spar Store in Ballachulish, and they had trundled a shopping trolley to the summit of Ben Nevis. Their aim was to raise money for charity through sponsorship and, as such, they were all Sparring Partners. I bet you’d be surprised if someone came up to you at Lochan Meall an-t-Suidhe and offered you Irn Bru, crisps and sausage rolls from a supermarket trolley. Oh, and newspapers, soap and toiletries too.

* The five cash prizes in the Eagle Club draw were won by – five Macs. Three MacDonalds, a MacKinnon and a MacLean

* The referee had failed to turn up for the Fort William v Rothes match at Claggan. Another history-making episode in the Highland League. It appears the scheduled ref was double booked, having been sent by the SFA to run the line at Fraserburgh in a Qualifying Cup tie. But nobody thought to notify either Fort or Rothes.

As time marched on, home linesman, Chick, took a step up, and proceeded to give an exemplary performance as the official with the whistle. The rewards of his elevation were many – a larger match fee, the best seat in the officials’ dressing room, the pick of the half-time sandwiches – and first use of the shower after the game. However, next time Chick takes charge, he’ll be requisitioning a stock of yellow and red cards. For the Fort fans in the pavilion!

Mind you, John Steel had offered to officiate if there was any likelihood of the match being called off. His credentials, according to himself, are impeccable – ‘Like most referees, I don’t know anything about football’! quoth he.

* Bob Murray was telling me that, having read last week’s Roamer, the last time he was described as ‘indefatigable’ was in 1951 when he organised the Dunlop International Cycle Race at Helenvale Park, Parkhead. The world’s best wheelers took part, including Reg Harris. The subsequent newspaper write-up described Bob as ‘the indefatigable co-ordinator’. Prior to Bob’s more recent mention in despatches, the last time I wrote the word was when Jean Bettridge was on stage at a Town Hall concert in the late 1950s, and I praised her as ‘the indefatigable pianist’.

* Everything goes in cycles – and circles, I reckon. And the way things postal are panning out down Lochaline way, the Pony Express will soon be returning there. A humorous letter, with a first class sting in the tail, has been sent by Sir Russell Johnston, MP, to Kenneth Graham, chairman of the Scottish Postal Board. Sir Russell writes, ‘If someone posts a letter in Lochaline to someone in Strontian, it goes first from Lochaline to Mull, then from Mull to Oban, then from Oban to Paisley, then from Paisley to Perth, then from Perth to Fort William, then from Fort William to Acharacle – and finally from Acharacle to Strontian! This operation takes about a week, first class or not’. No wonder he is suggesting the use of a post bus. Me? I still think that horse power could continue to have a postal part to play.

* The October issue of Lochaber Athletic Club’s ‘Run Down’ magazine makes mention of the controversy over late entries for last month’s Ben Race. This had resulted in some top hill runners being ‘balloted out’ of the event. Now, however, Boswell has come up with the classic remedy. He writes, ‘Rumour has it that, in a few years time, you’ll have to get your name accepted before you are born to get into the Ben Race’. How things change. Even to gain entry to Fort William Public School in the early 1950s, the education authority waited until you were 11/12.

* Architectural Corner 1. Now they’ve cleared away the scaffolding from outside the Bank of Scotland the building is looking quite pristine. But why did the architects have to spoil it all by siting the monumental, monolithic, marbled ‘Money Take-Out Machine’ alongside the bank’s portals? Architectural Corner 2. Quite a few locals had a good look at the cleared area of the Parade and recognised the once familiar red brick foundations of the Garrison Theatre, which once stood there, and also stood in as our school canteen.

* Two Japanese gents turned up at the Wednesday lunchtime meeting in the Grand, of the Rotary Club of Lochaber. Both were Rotary members. In the course of very limited conversation – curiously, none of the Lochaber Rotarians can speak Japanese – it emerged that one of the visitors was a dentist from Tokyo. Desperate to say something that the duo might appreciate the Club president came out with ‘Oh, you must go and see the Japanese plaque in the Parade…’

* Willie Anderson was pushing the boat out at the Old Forge pub at Inverie at the weekend. Literally, I might add. And, no, he wasn’t standing his hand at the Knoydart hostelry. Willie was going fishing with a couple of colleagues from Lochaber Mountaineering Club, or was it Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team? Well, it might have been less expensive if Willie HAD stood his hand. For his brand new fishing rod is now at the bottom of Knoydart Bay, despite the valiant attempts by his mates to rescue it. This included the efforts of two of them who actually dived into the briny to try to reel it in – ken!

* Margaret (Beacham) MacDonald had some English family visitors to afternoon tea at Armadale. While enjoying their cuppa the Sassenachs were very taken by Margaret’s cat which had appeared from the great outdoors. However the MacDonald moggie wasn’t too appreciative of them. In fact, it just didn’t want to know and played hard to get. So Margaret says, in the interest of north-south relations, ‘Just go over and clap it ever so gently’. Whereupon, one of the English house party approached the cat, bent down, put his hands together, and gave the cat a quiet round of applause. The cat fled – and Margaret felt like doing likewise.