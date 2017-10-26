Letters to the editor week 43

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Thanks to all who made Mòd shop a success

Sir,

May I through your columns thank everyone who was involved in making a success of the Mòd shop.

The adaptable team of volunteers made it a very happy place to work in thanks to the donators of first-class goods and the customers who bought them, the bakers who supplied us with cakes, pancakes, scones and meringues for the benefit of customers and staff alike and also the musicians and singers who entertained at the Saturday afternoon ceilidhs.

We raised more than £6,000 which will help with the cost of bringing the Mòd to Fort William.

By requests from volunteers and customers and the help of Stewart Maclean and John MacDonald, the shop will remain open three days a week until Christmas. All funds raised during that period will be shared between the local mòd, Meir Lochaber and Lochaber Rural Education Trust. Thank you all.

Isabel Campbell MBE,

Mòd shop convener.

Volunteers deserve a pat on the back

Sir,

Your newspaper will rightly celebrate the considerable success of Lochaber entrants in the Royal National Mòd just finished but, as a community, we must extend our appreciation to the army of volunteers who worked tirelessly to raise funds and then to ensure that all went well.

The team was led by the local committee and I hope that no-one will mind me identifying Ronald Cameron and Anthony Oliver as convener and chief steward respectively who carried out these pivotal leadership roles.

Ten years ago at Mòd 2007, I was vice-convener under the late, celebrated Charlie MacColl and so have some understanding of the huge effort involved. Is math a rinn sibh.

John C Hutchison,

Taigh na Coille, Badabrie, Fort William.

Millennium Garden is wonderful asset

Sir,

I’d like to record our gratitude to the staff at Homebase in Oban for kindly supplying potting compost, gravel and plants free of charge to fill a large planter at the Millennium Garden beside Atlantis Leisure.

Funds raised by the Friends of Oban Community Playpark have been used to upgrade the garden from time to time and Keep Oban Beautiful has volunteered to maintain and enhance the garden into the future. It was planted originally to celebrate the millennium using trees and shrubs donated by a number of gardens in the area, and is intended for the enjoyment of all.

We’re hoping to extend the flowering season and possibly put in some more seating and, used with care and respect, the garden will continue to be a wonderful asset to the area.

Maurice Wilkins,

Keep Oban Beautiful.

Conservative tax hike has hit whisky hard

Sir,

I agree with Councillor Redman’s view that Islay is a wonderful place to visit and I would add a wonderful place to live and work (Letters, The Oban Times, October 12).

However, I suggest he thinks about the following comments made by the Scotch Whisky Association. ‘Philip Hammond’s damaging 3.9 per cent duty hike has hit UK demand for Scotch and has seem less money going into the Treasury.’

Sales of whisky in the UK have fallen in the past year. Despite that, in 2015 £124 million in duty and in 2016 £229 million in duty went into the Treasury.

To underline the point, Phillip Hammond is the Conservative Chancellor. Maybe Councillor Redman could inquire why more of this money isn’t coming back to Islay.

He is making simplistic points about a complicated economic situation.

Ann Humphreys,

Islay.

Another bit of Oban history is gone

Sir,

Another piece of Oban history has now gone.

Gillies’ farm, Dalintart, has been demolished. It was the former home of Anne Lorne Gillies, the well-known singer. It has been removed as part of the new high school development.

The farm, latterly used as a stable for horses on the fields and hills above Oban, used to straddle the new footpath leading to the football pitch at Glencruitten from the new school.

But after the horses had left (evicted by the council), it had become ruinous and was deemed to be dangerous and was being used for illicit gatherings. The diggers have now cleared all evidence that it existed.

John Burton,

Dalintart Drive, Oban.

All craft workers were accommodated

Sir,

I was puzzled to read your article ‘Fort knitter left disappointed at the Mòd showcase confusion’ (Lochaber Times, October 19), especially as the lady in question, Isabel MacPhee did have a table to showcase her work.

There did appear to have been some miscommunication on behalf of other craft workers. However, as soon as this was discovered Seonag Anderson did everything in her power to sort it out, and at extremely short notice.

While sharing a table is not an ideal situation for anyone, it is always better to have a presence at a showcase event than none at all.

As it was, Seonag managed to ensure everyone was accommodated with their own table.

I, for one, would like to offer Seonag a very big thank you. Her organisational skills are second to none.

Tapadh leibh,

Mary Carol Souness,

Kennedy Road, Fort William.

Who makes decisions on council budget?

Sir,

How do we spend our money? There are difficult decisions to set our priorities as a community.

I would like to hear what Argyll and Bute Council’s economic development department is actually doing.

The lady in charge of the pier and pontoons has delivered. It’s a pity we didn’t have her eight years ago.

That brings me to the regeneration of Dunstaffnage and the airport sites. The airport has a road but, after two years, only weeds are growing on the site.

We are waiting for a road at Dunstaffnage but that has stalled. What is happening? When jobs are going and services are being cut, it should be those people who fail to deliver who go first.

The council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are now starting a five-year study of potential business sites in the town. Five years? They have got to be kidding.

Oban is gridlocked with traffic, and we need to know now what extra parking can be provided. We need good toilet facilities for the town – it is disgraceful what we offer at present.

The Millpark garage site has been left abandoned since the fire. What’s happening to that site?

There are so many issues to discuss about Oban and its surrounding area which I am sure are in some masterplan, so let’s be told what our councillors are going to do. We should have a public meeting in the COrran Halls before these crucial budget decisions are made.

Neil MacIntyre,

Oban.

Painful loss of two Highland gentlemen

Sir,

I would like to thank Jamie McGrigor for his generous and percipient tribute to Coll MacDougall in his letter to The Oban Times dated October 19.

Coll and I were classmates in Rockfield and Oban High School from 1943 until we left to attend different universities.

His sparky character and wide-ranging interests always stood out.

It has been a sad year for the Class of ’43 with the loss of Coll and also the passing of Iain MacArthur (‘The Doc’) – two very kind and extraordinary Highland gentlemen.

Professor Colin A Vincent,

Port Appin and Newport-on-Tay.