Glasgow Letter

Glasgow post Mòd cèilidh

This year’s post Mòd cèilidh will be held in the West of Scotland Cricket Club and begin at 7.30pm.

Every year, a different Glasgow choir hosts the event and this time it is the turn of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association.

The GG’s had a successful time at the Mòd in Fort William – winning three competitions on Friday: the Male Voice, the Ladies’, and the Puirt a Beul.

None of the Glasgow choirs claimed the Lovat and Tullibardine Competition this year which was won by Dingwall Gaelic Choir.

The Cumbernauld Gaelic Choir, the Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir, and the Govan Gaelic Choir will all be in attendance at the cèilidh and, no doubt, there will be plenty songs and lots of good craic.

As someone who has attended this ceilidh in the past, I must offer a word of warning. In 2011, when I had just moved down to Glasgow, I went along to the post mòd cèilidh in the company of three charming young ladies who promised me during the course of the evening that, if I joined the GG’s with them, they would invite me round to their flat and cook me a dinner of my choice.

To a fresh faced 17-year-old boy who was still green behind the ears, this seemed like a very agreeable offer – and so 8pm the following Monday saw me take my place in the tenor section of a GGs rehearsal. Some great times singing with the choir followed but, believe it or not, no such dinner invitation was ever extended!

What’s On

Friday October 27: Coll Association Quiz Night at 7.30pm in Partick Burgh Hall.

Friday October 27: Helensburgh and District Association Dance in the Commodore Hotel at 8pm.

Friday October 27: The Second Annual Eriskay Gathering Dance in Glasgow University Union at 9pm – Sold Out.

Saturday October 28: Glasgow Skye Association Marag Supper in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street, at 7.30pm.

Saturday October 28: Staran: Complete Vocal Technique with Theatre Gu Leòr, 10am.

Monday October 30: Post Mòd Ceilidh in the West of Scotland Cricket Club.

Saturday November 11: Glasgow Skye Association Children’s Post Mòd Ceilidh at 7.30pm in the Crawford Hall.

Thursday November 16: Tiree Association Annual Gathering Concert at 7.30pm in Partick Burgh Halls.

Friday November 17: Tiree Association Annual Gathering Dance at 9pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Friday November 17: Clydebank and District Highland Association Ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick at 7.30pm.

Thursday November 23: Comunn An Taobh An Iar Haggis Supper at 7.30pm in the Ellangowan Social Club.

Friday November 24: Helensburgh and District Highland Association Dance at 8pm in the Commodore Hotel.

Saturday November 25: Coll Association Annual Buffet and Ceilidh in the National Piping Centre at 7pm.

Pub Scene

Islay Inn

Friday October 27: Parting Glass

Saturday October 28: The Raggaels

Park Bar

Friday October 27: Deoch ’n’ Dorus and Martin Pottinger

Saturday October 28: Eriskay Lilt

Sunday October 29: Robert Robertson

caption

The Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association who will be hosting this year’s Post Mòd Ceilidh in Glasgow after a fruitful trip to Fort William last week.