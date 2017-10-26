Clean sweep for West Coast restaurants

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two west coast businesses are celebrating after being crowned winner and runner-up at the prestigious Highlands and Islands Food and Drink

Awards 2017.

The glittering awards ceremony, hosted by Jay Rayner, award-winning

writer, journalist and broadcaster, was held in the Kingsmill Hotel, Inverness on Friday October 20.

The Whitehouse Restaurant in Lochaline scooped the prestigious Restaurant of the Year award. with The Ninth Wave restaurant on Mull claiming the runner-up spot.

The judges’ citation for the Whitehouse was: ‘Small but perfectly formed, the Whitehouse champions the produce on its doorstep including wild venison, beef and lamb from an estate a few miles away, fish from local suppliers and vegetables grown behind the restaurant – and you can’t get much more local than that!

‘The head chef is clearly passionate about putting local produce on his plates in the form of inventive recipes that are bold, accomplished and, of course, seasonal. Even reading the menu is a joy – it sings with quirky descriptions of culinary creations that showcase the skill at play in the

kitchen and the wonderful local produce at its disposal.’

Following the announcement, The Whitehouse Restaurant’s head chef Mike Burgoyne said: ‘It means a lot to have this recognition from the Highlands and Islands Food and Drinks Awards. They do a fantastic job spotlighting the incredible producers, products and places to eat in the Highlands and we are delighted to have won.’