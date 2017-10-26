CalMac vessels prepare for annual maintenance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

CalMac has finalised its winter maintenance programme.

CalMac runs a total of 50 routes served by 32 vessels each of which is required to undergo a period of annual dry dock maintenance.

The schedule is:

Sconser/Raasay – MV Hallaig replaced by MV Loch Bhrusda, Oct 18 to Oct 30.

Ullapool/Stornoway – MV Loch Seaforth replaced by MV Isle of Lewis and MV Hebrides, Oct 24 to Nov 7.

Wemyss Bay/Rothesay – MV Bute replaced by MV Coruisk, Oct 25 to Nov 8.

Fionnphort/Iona – MV Loch Buie replaced by MV Loch Riddon Nov 6 to Nov 20.

Colintraive/Rhubodach – MV Loch Dunvegan replaced by MV Loch Alainn, Nov 6 to Nov 20.

Wemyss Bay/Rothesay – MV Argyle replaced by MV Coruisk, Nov 27 to Dec 11.

Oban/Lismore – MV Loch Striven replaced by MV Loch Riddon, Nov 27 to Dec 11.

Oban/Craignure – MV Isle of Mull replaced by MV Isle of Arran, Nov 27 to Dec 11.

Sound of Barra – MV Loch Alainn replaced by MV Loch Bhrusda, Dec 4 to Dec 18.

Tarbert/Portavadie/Lochranza – MV Catriona replaced by MV Loch Riddon, Jan 4 to Jan 18.

Tayinloan/Gigha – MV Loch Ranza replaced by MV Loch Linnhe, Jan 4 to Jan 18.

Ardrossan/Brodick – MV Caledonian Isles replaced by MV Isle of Arran and MV Hebridean Isles, Jan 5 to Jan 17.

Sound of Harris – MV Loch Portain replaced by MV Loch Bhrusda, Jan 15 to Jan 29.

Oban/Castlebay – MV Isle of Lewis replaced by MV Isle of Arran, Jan 22 to Feb 5.

Largs/Cumbrae – MV Loch Shira replaced by MV Catriona, Jan 23 to Feb 6

Kennacraig/Islay – MV Finlaggan replaced by MV Isle of Arran & MV Hebridean Isles, Feb 8 to Feb 22.

Oban/Coll/Tiree/Colonsay – MV Clansman replaced by MV Hebridean Isles, Feb 25 to Mar 11.

Lochaline/Fishnish – MV Lochinvar replaced by MV Hallaig, Mar 5 to Mar 15.

Uig/Lochmaddy/Tarbert – MV Hebrides replaced by MV Isle of Arran & MV Hebridean Isles Mar 14 to Mar 28.