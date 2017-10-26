Announcements for dates 21/10/17 – 27/10/17

BIRTHS

McCORMICK – Fiona (née MacColl) and Craig are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Katie on September 19, 2017. A little sister for Lucy.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

MACDONALD – MACDONALD – On October 26, 1967 at Oban Old Parish Church by the late Rev. John MacLeod, Archie to Anne.

DEATHS

BROCKIE – Peacefully at home after a short illness on October 16, 2017 aged 92 years, Ted Brockie, Tobermory, Isle of Mull. Loving husband of Hazel, dear dad of Iain, Stewart, Kenneth and Alasdair, much loved grandad and great-granddad to eleven. Sadly missed by all his family. Funeral service was held at Tobermory Parish Church on Wednesday October 25, 2017, thereafter to Beadoun Cemetery.

CLEMENT – Peacefully at home with his family, on Saturday October 21, 2017, Robert, beloved husband of Anne and father of Iain and Lindsey. Funeral private.

DIXON – Suddenly, at Dalmally Auction Mart, on October 13, 2017, Alexander Bruce Dixon, aged 51 years, of Killinochonoch Farm, Kilmichael Glassary, Lochgilphead, beloved son of Wilma and the late David Dixon (Kilbride Farm), much loved father of Alastair, Karen and Odhran, cherished partner of Mairi, dear brother of Sheila and Robert and a much respected brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Kilmartin Parish Church, on Friday, October 27, 2017, at 12.00 noon, thereafter, interment will take place at the former Shinty Field, Kilmartin, adjacent to existing cemetery. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection at funeral service.

GOODBRAND – Suddenly but peacefully at home, Campbell, age 69, loving partner to Ann. A loving step-dad and papa to all the family, a loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grand uncle and a friend to so many. Ann and family.

HENDERSON – Peacefully passed away at Abbeyfield Care Home, Ballachulish, on Thursday October 19, 2017, Jean Leslie Henderson, dearly missed by all her family and friends and will never be forgotten. Funeral on Friday November 3, service in James McEwan & Son Funeral Home, Melville Street, Perth, PH1 5PY at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

MACPHAIL – Suddenly in the Belford Hospital, Fort William on Thursday October 19, 2017, Eilidh, dear wife of the late John MacPhail, loving mum of Janet and Helen and much loved nana of Rory, Sine, Robbie, Caitlin, Eilish and Innes. Funeral service in Ardnamurchan Parish Church, Kilchoan on Friday October 27, 2017 at 12.30pm.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MORTON – Catherine, Mary and family would like to thank everyone for cards, flowers, phone calls, visits and baking following the sad passing of Tommy. Special thanks to district nurses, ambulance crews, Ward B staff and doctors and staff at Connel Surgery. Sincere gratitude to Catriona at Hoey’s and to all family who attended Cardross Crematorium.

MEMORIAMS

BUNTING – In loving memory of my dear mother Jessie, my stepfather Willie, my brother Arthur and my son Gordon, who tragically died aged 49 on January 2, 2017.

Miss you always

– Alasdair and family

CRAWFORD – In loving memory of Eddie passed away October 30 2015.

A dear dad and gg.

Sadly and badly missed by us all.

FREW – In loving memory of George, a dearly loved husband, dad and grandpa, who died October 28, 2016.

Forever in our hearts

– Jessie, Iain, Jimmy and all the family.

MACINTOSH – Donnie, October 29, 1997, our much loved dad and papa.

Not a day dawns or night returns without some thought of you.

– Fiona, Jim, Donald, Iain and Orla, North Biggart.

MACLACHLAN – Memories of a loving dad and grampa Ian, who died October 29, 1990. Always in our hearts and thoughts

– Christine, Alasdair and family, Blairgowrie and Muir of Ord.

MORRISON – Treasured memories of Ian (Heiker), who died October 29, 2009.

A dearly loved husband, dad and granpa. Sadly missed.

Love always

– Petra, Duncan and family xxx.

WALKER – In loving memory of Marion, a loving wife and mother, who passed away October 26, 2001.

Always in our thoughts

– Allan and family, Islay, Gartmore and Blanefield.

WOOD – John, October 18, 2010.

Always in our thoughts and sadly missed.

– Morag and family.