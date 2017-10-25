Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Shutter damaged

Between 11pm on Saturday October 14 and 2.50pm on Sunday October 15, a metal shutter to the side entrance to the Crystal Palace Restaurant in Main Street, Tobermory, was damaged. The damage was possibly caused by a vehicle. Police are investigating.

Door forced

At about 8pm on Monday October 16, at 3 Castle Road, Oban, the door to a flat was damaged. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen. Police are investigating.

Drugs found

At about 11.30pm on Monday October 16, police attended a house in Rhuvall Road, Oban, and found a man, 36, in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Resisting arrest

At about 12.40am on Tuesday October 17, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner in a house in Dalintart Drive, Oban, a 26-year-old male was arrested after resisting and struggling with police.

He was later charged with assault and resisting arrest and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Phone stolen

At about 11am on Tuesday October 17, in RS McColl, George Street, Oban, a man allegedly stole a case of beer. Police inquiries resulted in a 37-year-old man being charged with the theft on Friday October 20. The man was also charged with theft of a mobile phone from a shop in Stafford Street, Oban, on Tuesday October 17. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Damage to cars

Between 6.30pm on Tuesday October 17 and 9am on Wednesday October 18, in Argyll Terrace, Tobermory, a red Toyota Auris and a black Audi Q5 were both damaged by having the bodywork scratched. Police are investigating.

Cannabis found

At about 9.45pm on Wednesday October 18, at Oban Railway Station, a man aged 20 was stopped and searched and was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Vandalism to sign

At about 1.10am on Thursday October 19, on the Corran Esplanade, Oban, an advertising sign was damaged. Police are investigating.

Vehicle seized

About 1.50am on Friday October 20, a car was stopped by police for a routine check on Longsdale Crescent, Oban. Checks revealed the driver, a man aged 23, was driving on a provisional licence, without insurance and there was no MOT for the vehicle. The driver was also alledgedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was charged with the offences and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs possession

At about 11.20pm, on Friday October 20, in Ferryfield Road, Connel, a car was stopped and searched and a 19-year-old man was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Careless driving

At about 4pm on Saturday October 21, at Station Square, Oban, a car collided with a woman pedestrian causing her and another woman to fall to the ground. Both women were injured and the driver of the car, a woman aged 61, was charged with careless driving. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive behaviour

At about 1am Sunday October 22, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner and throwing an item at a woman in a hotel in Station Road, Oban, a 38-year-old man was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with assault and abusive behaviour. He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Disqualified driving

At about 1.50am on Monday October 23, in Lorn Road, Dunbeg, a 66-year-old man was found in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The man was arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen. Inquiries revealed

the man had been driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was later charged and held for court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact police on 101, or anonymously through

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.