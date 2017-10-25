Oban Gaelic Choir narrowly miss out on Lovat and Tullibardine Shield

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Gaelic Choir narrowly missed out on winning the prestigious Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for the second time in three years.

The choir, which is led by conductor Sileas Sinclair, finished two points behind Dingwall at this year’s Mòd Loch Abar.

Oban have won the competition 10 times since its inception in 1903.

The most recent came in 2015 when they lifted the shield on their home turf at the Corran Halls.

You have to scroll back to 1994 to find the second last time, when they won it in Dunoon.

On the choir’s Facebook page, they wrote: ‘Wow. We came second in the Lovat [and Tullibardine Shield]. Congratulations to Dingwall Gaelic Choir who pipped us to the post. What a competition.’

Oban Gaelic Choir will be on hand to treat anyone suffering from a dose of post-Mòd blues.

They are performing alongside Taynuilt and various other choirs in St John’s Cathedral at 7.30pm on Friday November 24 as part of Oban Winter Festival.