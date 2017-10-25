New kung fu school set to open its doors in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new weekly class teaching the Chinese martial art of traditional Wing Chun is set to open its doors to people in the Fort William area.

Developed for good health, as well as self-defence, Wing Chun, the style of kung fu first popularised by Bruce Lee, was founded in China four centuries ago.

Said to have been created by a Buddhist nun who fled the burning of the Shaolin Temple, Wing Chun does not rely on strength or physical power, but on technique and energy, making it highly suitable for both men and women.

Christened Nevis Wing Chun, the new classes will be led by Mark Entwistle, who has been involved in Chinese and Japanese martial arts for 35 years and practising and teaching Wing Chun since 1996.

A training venue location will be confirmed once the minimum required number of beginners (men and women aged 16 or over) have registered their interest with Nevis Wing Chun.

There will be a single introductory weekly class to begin with on a night still to be decided, which will be free, and training will run from 7pm-9pm, with the aim of a second weekly or Saturday morning class if numbers permit.

‘When I have started classes and clubs in the past, my aim has always been to create small, but very welcoming training groups, promoting open learning, mutual respect, personal development and enjoyment,’ said Mark, who moved to Lochaber in July from Kelso in the Scottish Borders.

‘But we need a certain minimum number to make the class viable, so, hopefully, there will be enough people in the Fort William area interested in coming along and trying it out.’

For details contact 07788 192080 or email mentwistle42@ymail.com or check out the club’s Facebook Page at Nevis Wing Chun.