MSP set to join Portree Hospital demo on Saturday

Skye MSP Kate Forbes has confirmed she will participate in this weekend’s Save Portree Hospital demonstration, as local fears grow about the future of the hospital.

Ms Forbes has already sought assurances from Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about emergency care provision at the hospital, and after meeting with campaigners last month raised further concerns to the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Shona Robison.

Ms Forbes previously expressed her dismay that the experiences described by scores of her constituents has not matched NHS Highland’s assurances.

Saturday’s (October 28) protest begins at 2pm in Portree and Ms Forbes told us today (Wednesday): ‘I will be joining the protesters on Saturday to make the case for safeguarding the future of Portree Hospital.

‘This is not about the location of a new hospital, but instead about ensuring there are good enough emergency and out-of-hours care available in Portree.

‘I believe that we are unanimous in asking for that and it must be honoured.’

The MSP for Skye said she was committed as elected representative for Skye and Lochalsh to represent all of the constituency to the best of her ability and took it very seriously when vital local services are downgraded.

‘There is nothing as foundational as health care, and surely we should be ensuring that there is as much as possible available to residents of every community in Skye,’ Ms Forbes added.