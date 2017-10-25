Landslip hits Knoydart road

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Late last night (Tuesday October 24) Highland Council’s roads inspector received a call advising him that that a 15m section of the road at Soldiers Rock on the Knoydart peninsula had collapsed.

This 4.8-mile single-track road between Scottas and Airor is a lifeline route for the communities beyond the slip which include Airor, Doune and Sandaig.

The roads inspector has been onsite this morning and carried out an initial inspection. A full engineering assessment is planned tomorrow.

Highland Council says preliminary plans have already been made for the transfer of staff and materials to the area and contact has been made with a local landing craft operator.

Due to the geographical and physical constraints, it is anticipated that the repair will take several weeks, depending on the availability of specialist equipment and materials.

In the meantime, the local community have set up a ‘road shuttle’ arrangement with a vehicle on either side of the landslip.