Improved communications plan for Corran Ferry

Lochaber councillors have been assured that a much improved robust communications plan is now in place to keep people informed of any future problems affecting sailings of the Corran Ferry.

Members of Highland Council’s Lochaber area committee, meeting earlier this month, were given an update following the chaos caused in the summer when the ferry broke down at the same time as the back-up vessel was out of commission.

Members welcomed the report, which provided reassurance that points raised at the previous meeting had been addressed.

It was also acknowledged that lessons had been learned and that the council was addressing those and that the robust communications plan was now in place for future interruptions to the ferry service.

It was also noted that, for the first time, it was explicitly acknowledged by the council that the loss in ferry service had a significant socio-economic consequences for the area, and this was very important insofar as Lochaber was concerned.

In relation to the timing for the options appraisal for Corran Ferry, it was advised that progress on this would be made as soon as possible.

Officials had been in discussions with the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership in order to scope the options appraisal and advice on the appointment of a private consultant to conduct the appraisal.

There is also to be a meeting with Transport Scotland at the end of this month. It was agreed that the outcome of the meeting with Transport Scotland on the options appraisal; progress with the appointment of a private consultant; and the programme for the options appraisal be reported to the ward business meeting next month.