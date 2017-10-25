Districts News

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Western Isles

Organisers of the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery are delighted to announce that Lewis Crofters Limited is the latest local company to support the lottery, for which news of November’s bolt-on prize will shortly be announced.

The lottery has now shared out £2,331 in cash prizes and more than £1,500 has been banked in the community funding pot to be distributed at the end of October taking the total raised so far for community upgrades to £6,200.

The ninth successful Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw was held on Saturday October 14 with congratulations going to the following winners:

first prize of £161.04, Norman Hughson, Stornoway; second prize of £67.10, Karen Afrin, Stornoway; and third prize of £40.26, Margaret MacMillan, Eoligarry, Barra and Vatersay, making her Barra’s sixth winner.

The bolt-on prize-winners will be announced as soon as organisers receive the results so another winner will receive a cash bonus of £250 and

another will receive a three-bottle presentation pack of Barra Atlantic Gin.

The organisers thank all those who have joined the lottery and encourage

direct debit payments to continue their support. Encouragement is also sent out to those who haven’t joined yet so both prizes and community pots rise further and the benefits can be appreciated by islanders and tourists.

Tickets can be purchased online on www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or during office hours by telephone on 0300 30 20 444.

Skye/Sleat

The winner of this year’s MacDonald of Sleat poetry prize is Deborah Moffat from the United States.

This is the second year in succession that she has won the competition. Deborah belongs to Vermont but now lives in Fife. She began writing Gaelic poetry in 2013.

The competition, which is run by Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, was instituted by Sir Ian MacDonald of Sleat in memory of his daughter, Deborah. The competition has an annual tree-related theme and this year it was a branch or branches. The Branch of Hope was the title of the poem composed by Deborah and selected by the panel of three judges.

Deborah received her prize from Sir Ian MacDonald at a gathering at the Museum of the Isles at Armadale on Saturday September 30.

Sir Ian said: ‘I particularly liked Deborah’s poem which also read like a prayer. My daughter, Deborah, would have loved it and understood the feeling and words of hope.’

Speaking on behalf of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, principal Professor Boyd Robertson said: ‘This competition is important as it inspires people to write new verse in our language and adds to the body of literature in Gaelic. And it is a felicitous way of renewing memories of a daughter cut off in her prime.’

BRANCH OF HOPE

I was raised on a remote, lonely island,

a harsh, unforgiving island,

an island without hope.

There was a garden on the island, lush with leafy trees,

the branches whispering in a strange language,

revealing the secrets of the world.

It was a secluded garden, dark, solitary,

a garden without joy, without fellowship,

a garden without hope.

But at the far edge of the garden, a slender branch

of a fertile apple tree stretched over the wall,

waving merrily to the world.

It was a healthy, flourishing branch, intrepid,

seeking light, seeking knowledge,

a branch of hope.

Appin

An Appin mum has written to The Oban Times to express her gratitude to a local business for sponsoring the village’s school skiing programme.

Fiona Hutchison said: ‘Appin Primary School has been taking children skiing for the past 40 years. I was a pupil back then and am now a parent. It is a great opportunity for the children as we live close to two ski resorts.

‘But it is an expensive sport and many parents don’t ski, so having the opportunity to go with the school is a fantastic chance for children to learn to ski.

‘It is a skill that they keep, like riding a bike, and which enables them to continue to enjoy the sport as they grow up. But it costs a lot to take the young ones skiing and we are delighted to say that Highland Titles from Duror have donated £500 towards the cost of this winter’s skiing.’

Staff at Port Appin surgery marked the retirement of practice manager Linda MacGillivray last Wednesday October 18. Linda was a familiar face to patients across the Appin area, having spent 17 years at the surgery.

Iona

Two new books have been released by Wild Goose Publications, the publishing house of the Iona Community.

They are The Cloisters of Iona Abbey by Ewan Mathers and From Darkness to Eastering by Bonnie B Thurston.

The Cloisters is described as ‘a collection of beautiful photographs depicting in detail the carvings of the restored cloisters of Iona Abbey, with text reflecting on the meaning of each design and information about the flora and fauna of the Isle of Iona and beyond which most of the carvings represent.

‘As a frequent visitor to Iona since childhood, Ewan Mathers observed the

newly rebuilt cloisters being transformed over 30 years from rough pillars of fragile sandstone into a complete, cyclical, unified work of art.’

Of From Darkness, Wild Goose said: ‘This is a book about how, on a cosmic and a personal level, darkness gives way to light. It does not sugar-coat the reality of darkness but is full of hope, reminding voyagers that “light shines in the darkness”, that darkness is required to perceive light – and that Easter means the light has come, life triumphs, and the promised Holy Spirit will empower us for growth – “eastering”.

‘These reflective, prayerful poems are “a ticket and passport for a spiritual journey” and can be used in a daily discipline or with groups.’

Coll

A university graduate from Coll has won a major environmental award.

Rhona Smith, 23, recently won the Most Enterprising Green Graduate prize in the Environmental Placement Awards run by Lothians-based Bright Green Business.

Finalists were based at organisations throughout Scotland and the expert panel of judges included David Nicholson from the Centre for Engineering Education and Development (CeeD), June Graham of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Andy Wood from Capital Documents Solutions and Tom Kemsley from Sweco.

Rhona is now undertaking a Masters at Edinburgh University in Environment Sustainability after working on a major project for Edinburgh College.

She was initially seconded for a 12-week project as a waste management researcher on placement at Edinburgh College. Her placement was extended to six months and the aim was to make students and staff aware of the importance of recycling.

Rhona, who already has a degree in geography, explained that if food, for example, was deposited in a mixed recycling bin the whole contents had then to be sent to landfill. Under the contract which Edinburgh College has, that means extra costs to the organisation.

Bringing consistency to disposal was key and Rhona said that disposal of paper, plastics, food and other items was a huge challenge.

She added: ‘The aim is to have students and staff recycle properly and we are continuing our work.

‘If staff or students don’t recycle properly, it impacts on the contact the college has with contractors.’

Loch Lomond

Volunteers taking part in the latest Make a Difference Day, organised by Friends of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, the heritage charity for the

national park, helped to remove trees and shrubs to open up scenic views of the loch and Ben Lomond along a stretch of the busy A82 tourist route.

A group of 30 volunteers travelled to Inverbeg, just north of Luss, to remove several hundred metres of overgrown plants and shrubs from the side of the road, giving motorists, cyclists and walkers clear views of Loch Lomond.

Also part of the day was a litter clearance exercise, which resulted in dozens of bags of rubbish being collected from litter-strewn lay-bys and neighbouring areas beside the A82.

This was part of the Friends’ ‘Windows on the Loch’ project, which aims to improve views of Loch Lomond along the busy A82 tourist route.

Killin

A Trossachs councillor has said that fixing the current C60 bus route is a key priority in addressing the issue of a continued service that will provide a transport link between Killin and Callander.

A series of public meetings has been conducted by Stirling Council since Kingshouse Travel announced it was to discontinue the C60 service.

Councillor Evelyn Tweed said: ‘Local residents have made their views known and it is clear that by far the most favoured option is to replace the existing C60 service by fixing the issues that have led to its planned termination. However, there are a number of obstacles standing between where we are ow and reaching that goal.

‘I understand the primary reason for the discontinuation of the service to be that there are now no local bus drivers available to run it. I am aware of a number of local residents who are willing to train as passenger carrying vehicle drivers and I therefore gather that officers are in discussions with Kinghouse Travel about possibly delaying the termination of the service to allow for more time to find a permanent solution.

‘In addition, there is a general feeling within the Killin and Crianlarich communities that the service should be extended to Tyndrum and Crianlarich and the feasibility of this is being assessed by council officers.

‘I understand the consultation will see a further session in Callander and I look forward to hearing the community’s views there too.’

Dunoon

A Dunoon woman has received Girlguiding’s top honour for her outstanding service.

Elaine Kelly received her Laurel award in recognition of her outstanding service and was presented with a specially-designed brooch by Girlguiding Scotland’s chief commissioner, Moira McKenna.

Elaine, who first began volunteering for Girlguiding Scotland when her daughter’s Brownie unit needed extra helpers, has shown more than three decades of commitment to supporting girls, young women and other volunteers to be all they can be.

Elaine, who is a leader with the 1st Dunoon Brownies, has supported hundreds of girls to enjoy new experiences, learn new skills and grow in confidence.

In addition to leading her Brownies in fun and adventure every week, Elaine has volunteered in a wide range of roles at a local and national level including volunteering as a county commissioner, leading guiding in Argyll.