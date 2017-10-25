Argyll’s bid to be biggest national park

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll could become Britain’s largest national park stretching from Tiree to the coast of West Kintyre if the council’s bid is successful.

The giant 2,650-square-mile conservation area, dubbed the Argyll and Islands National Park, would also encompass Islay, Gigha, Jura, Colonsay, Scarba, the Slate Islands and Garvellachs, Kerrera, Lismore, Mull, Iona and Coll.

Scotland’s first coastal park would dwarf Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and even the Cairngorms National Park – currently the UK’s largest at 1,748 square miles.

Argyll and Bute Council is inviting views on the idea in its Main Issues Report, which suggests additions to the new local development plan (LDP) for the 10 years from 2020-30.

The report said: ‘The LDP has no ability to deliver such a park, but a statement of support would be a clear indication of the area’s interest in exploring the issue.’

It added that if Holyrood launched a review of national parks, the council would lobby to be included.

If successful, Argyll and the Islands would become Scotland’s third national park, bringing government funding, international recognition, more visitors to remote areas and a ‘focus on active conservation’, the report said.

But it acknowledged businesses ‘may perceive an increase in conservation as a threat to their ongoing activities. However, given the very highly designated and protected nature of much of the area concerned already, it is not envisaged that there would be a need for any additional level of protection to flora/fauna or habitat.

‘The park should not in any way jeopardise our local industries of fishing, agriculture, aquaculture and tourism.’

The report listed other potential negatives, including ‘the costly creation of another regulatory body and the bureaucracy that entails’, and ‘increased visitor numbers creat[ing] environmental and infrastructure demands that are difficult to manage’.

However, it argued: ‘Other national parks, with arguably much greater pressures, have demonstrated these issues can be successfully managed to the benefit of the area.’

Other proposals include seeking World Heritage Status for Kilmartin Glen, and capitalising on the £300 million to £600 million expansion of Cruachan Dam power station involving 200 workers over five years.

But the Oban Development Road, intended to ‘relieve the growing traffic management issues in the centre’, is being cropped due to a lack of funding.