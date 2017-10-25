Argyll tourism campaign shortlisted for award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A tourism marketing campaign designed to raise the profile and enhance the perception of Argyll and the Isles has captured global attention.

The Wild About Argyll campaign, which features Scottish endurance cyclist and record-breaker Mark Beaumont and is aimed at promoting adventure tourism, is a finalist in the Place Brand of the Year category at the City Nation Place Awards.

The global awards celebrate destinations that have shown exemplary work in attracting tourism, driving economic development and engaging citizens through great communications.

Argyll and the Isles will be up against other top destinations across the world including Toronto and Copenhagen to take the coveted prize sponsored by the New York Times at a conference in London on November 9.

The Wild About Argyll campaign, launched in 2016, was the brainchild of Argyll and the Isles Tourism Cooperative (AITC).

Accessing funding from multiple sources, including VisitScotland and Argyll and Bute Council, AITC engaged cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont on an ambitious 12-day journey across the region, involving 12 different sports, 32 individual adventures and an epic challenge every day.

The results were a series of promotional films that have been seen online, by subway users in Glasgow, cinema-goers across the central belt and people departing Edinburgh Airport.

Although originally aimed at the adventure market, such is the success of Wild About Argyll, it is now being adopted as the place brand for the region, being used by partners across the board in different sectors. AITC teamed up with Glasgow Life during the campaign to celebrate the unique relationship between the City and Scotland’s Adventure Coast, and have even more ambitious plans for 2018.

Calum Ross, chairman of AITC, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to see the Wild About Argyll place brand recognised internationally and sharing a stage with some high profile destinations.’

Go to www.exploreargyll.co.uk or www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk or email info@exploreargyll.co.uk.