Workshops will help Argyll companies

Business Gateway offers a wide range of free workshops to new and growing businesses.

The autumn programme includes workshops in Oban and on Mull, with places still available to book.

The DigitalBoost ‘Twitter and Hootsuite’ workshop on November 21 in Oban is aimed at businesses already using Twitter who want to hone their social media strategy.

It includes how Twitter relates to other platforms, the benefits of sponsored posts and how to create them, as well as how to use Hootsuite to manage and integrate social media accounts.

LinkedIn can be a powerful and profitable business tool. The DigitalBoost ‘LinkedIn for Business’ workshop running on November 22 in Oban shows how to move beyond networking and use LinkedIn to market products and promote a brand.

Both these workshops will be delivered for Business Gateway by Rene Looper of Tuminds Social Media Ltd. Rene has been delivering e-marketing and social media workshops for many years.

Having previously had hands-on experience of running a busy hotel in Scotland, Rene has a deep understanding of the challenges facing a small business and is passionate about the business benefits of using social media.

‘Practical Basic Book-keeping’ will run on November 22 on Mull. This workshop is a starting point for good record-keeping and includes how to keep accurate financial records and understand the key components of book-keeping. It is aimed at those new to business or with little or no formal training in book-keeping.

Anyone thinking about starting their own business should join the ‘Business Start-up’ workshop taking place November 15 on Mull or November 29 in Oban.

Run by an experienced Business Gateway adviser, this workshop covers marketing, planning and finance and will help develop ideas into a practical and effective plan.

To book a place at any of these workshops contact Business Gateway on 01546 604 555 or email business.gateway@argyll-bute.gov.uk.