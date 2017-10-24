Summer deluge leads to Mull silage shortage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This year’s wet weather has produced the worst silage in decades, with many livestock farmers from Mull and beyond facing expensive shortages, having harvested little to none of their normal crop.

Linda Cameron, chair of the Mull branch of the NFUS, said: ‘My husband John and I have been in farming and crofting for 40-plus years now and cannot remember fields as wet as this year.

‘In the past 20 years we have been contract baling and wrapping for people on the island, and this year have seen the worst silage ever made: bales covered with soil, the muck and mess of fields after machinery has been over the fields, and the wear and tear on our own machinery.

‘Also, with so few dry days, we had the added pressure of everyone wanting us on the same day.

‘We only have 30 bales made at home – 10 per cent of what is needed to feed our animals – and usually get 300 with the extra fields that we crop.

‘It seems to get wetter each year. With no chance to make hay, getting silage is a challenge. If ever we get a dry spell and onto our fields to cut the grass, there would be no re-growth for the sheep brought into fields for tupping time.

‘On speaking to crofters and farmers on Mull, I would say there are five different situations: places with no silage, poor quality silage, or low bale numbers, some people who are not affected and others who buy all their fodder onto the island.

‘One of our youngest farm members, farming for 20 years and building up his stock of cows, is facing a difficult choice with only half his silage: does he put cows away to winter on the mainland at extra cost, or does he reduce his stock numbers, which he is very reluctant to do?

‘Like ourselves, another member has given up any hope of getting silage at this late stage and has put the cows into graze down the fields, with only 35 per cent of the requirement needed to feed the animals.

‘We have just received a 28-ton lorry and trailer load of hay, straw and wrapped bale silage, at an extra cost to us of £4,000. Hay costs £145 per ton, straw £140, and wrapped silage £105, delivered all the way from Gloucestershire. And those prices are rising daily at the moment. The fodder will not feed our animals and more will be required at a later date.

‘With hardly more than 24 hours of dry weather, our baler only worked two full days in September. We have 75 acres not cut or baled for customers. This also includes our own, so that’s 800 bales down on last year.

‘Another member who keeps a rainfall record on the island has said that rainfall from June to September 2017 was 27.48 inches, which was similar to last year, but last October 3.63 inches was recorded, and so far 12.04 inches have fallen this October to date.

‘As branch chair, I am also very aware this is not just a Mull issue and will affect all the West Coast and further afield. RASBI are sending case officers to the island to meet with concerned members to see if any help can be given.’

The rural charity RSABI said: ‘The persistent rain has meant there has been little time, if any, to make silage and a great deal of what is made is of poor quality. Some are facing a winter with no forage for their animals.

Many farmers are feeling strain and despair at the situation.’

The helpline is 0300 111 4166 and anyone finding it difficult to cope is encouraged to call.