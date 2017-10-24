Oban Lorne turn on the style with an impressive win

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Lorne welcomed West Division 1 newcomers Greenock Wanderers RFC to Glencruitten on Saturday for the first meeting between the clubs in several years.

Mid-table Greenock, who have suffered relegation on each of the past two seasons, would provide a tough test for the home team with their previous National League experience.

Oban have struggled for a consistent squad this season and have suffered some heavy results, including last weekend’s 40-0 beating at Stewartry. Coach Corrie Louw did, however, have his strongest squad of the season available for this match and made seven changes to the starting XV, bringing in prop Tommy Sutherland, hooker Daniel Kemp, second rows Jack Strachan and Jack Baxter, while Lorne MacLachlan returned to the back row. Cammy Smith and Finlay Carmichael also returned to the team in the backline.

Greenock kicked off into the deteriorating weather conditions, giving a sticky and slippy playing surface as the match progressed.

The home side made a good start to the game and were awarded a penalty in the first few minutes. Stand-off Finlay Carmichael’s attempt at goal was narrowly missed but with referee Andy Summers being unhappy with Greenock’s conduct at the kick Oban were offered to retake at goal. Carmichael’s second attempt sailed through with ease, giving a 3-0 lead.

Oban were looking comfortable with the ball in hand in the opening exchanges as Greenock struggled to cope with a fast-paced attacking threat. The first try of the game arrived on eight minutes after some great play down the right touchline by centre Cammy Smith and scrum-half Vasco Borisov. Oban spun the ball wide across the 22 where a poor pass was gathered superbly by Richard MacKay. Oban recycled quickly and a clever Carmichael kick over the defence was touched down by onrushing winger Tom Harrison. The tricky conversion was narrowly missed giving an 8-0 lead.

The Oban attack raced back upfield from the kick-off and were rewarded with another penalty with Greenock’s forwards being offside. Carmichael again punished the away side with another penalty increasing the lead to 11-0.

Another penalty attempt was narrowly missed on 15 minutes as Oban Lorne were at this stage totally dominating territory and possession in the game.

Oban passed up a couple of good scoring chances midway into the half. Some good tackling by Stephen Povey and Lorne MacLachlan gifted Oban possession near the line but the slippery ball was dropped by Cammy Smith who looked to have a go at the line. Carmichael was pulling the strings well at stand-off and created a great chance for captain Craig Wright with a crossfield kick that was again wasted with another handling error.

A third try-scoring chance in quick succession arrived on 25 minutes with a good offload by Calum MacLachlan, allowing Wright to run clear and hack the ball across the tryline. The ball unfortunately ran just out of play by the time Oban’s captain could touch it down.

Thirty minutes into the match and Greenock had not had the ball in their own half yet. Oban kept possession well as fullback Dave McLaughlin fielded any clearing kicks with ease, setting up a good attacking platform for the team. McLaughlin was involved in a blindside attack from the scrum that could have brought a second try but this chance was again thwarted with a handling error.

Oban’s second try of the game arrived as Greenock knocked the ball on near the tryline. The impressive Finlay Carmichael caught his own chip over the defence to score and increase the lead to 16-0.

Another try followed almost immediately as Carmichael set Craig Wright free from 40 metres out with a superb pass. Wright used his pace to completely outrun a helpless defence and score Oban’s third try of the day. A good conversion gave a 23-0 lead in a half that Oban Lorne totally dominated.

Corrie Louw made a couple of changes to the pack at half-time with Ryan Jackson and Andy MacDougall entering play.

The weather conditions deteriorated at the start of the second half and that contributed towards a scrappy period of play. Oban were still on top at this stage and pressurised the opposition 22 with a few tricky kicks through gaps in the defence.

As the half wore on Greenock secured more of the ball and even managed to venture out of their own half for the first time, albeit without recording any serious attacks on the tryline.

The away side also made a couple of changes in the second 40 minutes and added some sizeable bulk to their forward pack that added some serious weight to the scrum. Oban were now failing to get good ball at both the scrum and lineout and the visitors were able to secure a few penalties at the breakdown.

Oban managed to weather the Greenock attacking play at halfway and were eventually rewarded with a penalty kick to the left-hand corner around 10 metres out. Some great pressure on the line saw second row Andy MacDougall held up over the line as Oban looked to secure the bonus point try.

The vital fourth score did arrive from the resulting scrum where the ball was eventually passed wide on the right to powerful winger Calum Mac­Lachlan who raced over the line. Carmichael added another conversion for what was now a comfortable 30-0 lead.

In the closing stages Oban had another effort ruled out as Daniel Kemp’s try was disallowed for a double movement. The men in Green also played the last 10 minutes with 14 men as Lorne MacLachlan was yellow carded for a clumsy high tackle.

With no notable exchanges of play in the remaining few minutes the Oban players and support enjoyed the comfort of securing a bonus point win for the first time this season.

Saturday’s result lifts Oban Lorne from 12th to ninth place in the league and in touching distance of the rest of the bottom half of the table.

This Saturday Oban Lorne travel to Glasgow to take on familiar rivals Cambuslang RFC. With the hosts sitting alongside Oban in the league, this game will be viewed by both sides as a must-win encounter.

Oban Lorne’s next home game is on Saturday November 4 against promotion contenders Carrick RFC. Kick-off 2pm.

Under 18s

Oban Lorne’s U18 team are back in action this Saturday with an away game to Ardrossan Accies. Kick-off TBC.

Under 16s

Oban’s U16 rugby team are taking part in a Schools Cup tie away to Breadalbane Academy/ Pitlochry this Wednesday for a place in the plate quarter-final.

The U16s next West League fixture is at home to Stewartry on Saturday November 4 in what will be a top of the table clash.

Under 13s and 14s

Oban’s U13 and U14 teams resume their friendly fixtures this Saturday with away trips to Garnock and Bishopton.

Oban Lorne Ladies

The ladies’ team are enjoying a couple of weeks off duty from their winning start to the league season. The next fixture for the team is away to Helensburgh RFC on Sunday November 5.

The ladies have yet to concede a single point in four league games this season and have racked up an impressive haul of 299 points.

Training for Oban Lorne Ladies continues every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Glencruitten from 6pm – all beginners welcome.