News in brief from around Argyll

Have your say on Argyll’s future

People in Argyll and Bute will be asked to give their views on a flexible, deliverable vision for the area.

Argyll and Bute Council is preparing a new Local Development Plan (LDP2), which will set out its planning and development proposals for the next 10 years from 2020 and a vision for 20 years.

Residents are being asked to give their views on the proposals. They can be viewed online until December 11. The consultation opens on Monday via the council website and there will be drop-in sessions for the public.

Some of the ideas posed by the consultation include ways of encouraging population and economic growth, and exploring a solution to traffic management and parking issues in and around Oban.

Go to www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/ldp2

People urged to avoid sky lanterns

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority and the National Farmers’ Union Scotland are asking people to avoid using sky lanterns, also known as Chinese lanterns.

The lanterns, which are constructed from paper with a wire or wooden frame and contain a lit candle, are a fire risk and can be a danger to wildlife, forests and livestock. The lanterns are a considerable health risk to animals as if the frame is ingested it can cause serious harm or death.

In recent years there have also been reports of the lanterns starting fires and damaging property.

Fifteen Scottish local authorities including Argyll and Bute, which is part of the national park have banned the release of sky lanterns and helium balloons.

Sign up for CAR emergency project

An army of volunteers who own boats and 4x4s are offering to mobilise to protect and support their communities – in a unique partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Members of rural communities who have access to private vehicles that can be used to cross water or negotiate rough and rural terrain have signed up to a Community Asset Register (CAR).

They also have a range of specialist skills such as mountain rescue.

And those volunteers can now be quickly identified through CAR which is operated and activated by operations control at times of significant emergency to enhance a full SFRS response.

To register an interest, go to SFRS.CommunityAssetRegister@ firescotland.gov.uk.