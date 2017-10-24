First steelwork erected for Islay distillery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Despite the efforts of Hurricane Ophelia, the first steelwork was erected for the new Ardnahoe Distillery on the isle of Islay.

In addition, the first equipment for the distillery – the heating tanks – were delivered on October 20.

The distillery, owned by Hunter Laing of Glasgow, is scheduled to be in production at the end of 2018, providing vital employment on the island.