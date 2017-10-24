Ferry subsidy doubles in a decade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Public spending on Scotland’s ferry services has doubled over the past decade, a watchdog has found.

Audit Scotland said Transport Scotland’s spending on ferry links came to more than £209 million in 2016/17, an increase of 115 per cent since 2007/8.

The report also showed 1.4 million cars and 5.7 million passengers were carried over the 32 subsidised routes in 2016. Out of 158,000 scheduled sailings, 99.7 per cent took place and 99.6 per cent were on time.

It explained the doubling of the public subsidy from £97.3 million to £209.7 million in 10 years was mainly due to an increase in services, new boats and the impact of the RET, which reduced the cost of ferry travel.

Major developments also lie ahead, including reducing fares to the Northern Isles from 2018 and investments in harbours. But the report added Transport Scotland didn’t know the full extent of its future spending requirements, which could be substantial, and it might struggle to provide services within its allocated budget.

Fraser McKinlay, Audit Scotland’s director of performance audit and best value, said overall ferries are ‘performing well’, but ‘it’s critical that they provide value for money at a time when all public spending – on the islands and the mainland – is under pressure.

‘With so many developments ahead, Transport Scotland needs to make important spending decisions. Its future investment priorities must be based on ferry users’ needs and good information on the benefits that services provide.’

Minister for Transport and the Islands Humza Yousaf added: ‘Since 2007, we have invested over £1 billion in our ferry services. In 2016, 5.7 million people and 1.4 million cars were carried on 158,000 sailings. And 99.7 per cent of those services operated and 99.6 per cent were on time, so there is no doubt that the staff and crew deserve a great deal of credit for their hard work.

‘The Scottish Government maintains that the procurement of the Clyde and Hebrides contract was a success, leading to a winning bid from CalMac that contains 350 commitments to improve services.’