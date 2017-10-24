Diver dies after falling ill in Sound of Mull

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A diver has died after being taken ill in the Sound of Mull, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, notably the RNLI.

Tobermory’s volunteer lifeboat crew went to the assistance of the seriously-ill diver in the Sound of Mull yesterday (Monday October 23).

The volunteer crew launched Tobermory’s Severn-class lifeboat Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsey shortly before 10.30am and made best possible speed to the dive boat in the Sound of Mull.

The casualty and his ‘dive buddy’ were transferred to the lifeboat where he was given casualty care by the RNLI volunteers.

Due to the serious nature of his condition, the casualty was winched into the UK Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: ‘At around 11.20am on Monday October 23, police were called to a report of an unconscious male diver who had been rescued from the Sound of Mull near Oban.

‘Emergency services attended and the man was taken by helicopter to the Lorn and Islands Hospital and he has died.’

Tobermory RNLI lifeboat proceeded to Oban to drop off the casualty’s dive buddy at Oban lifeboat station.

The volunteer crew returned to Tobermory where the lifeboat was made ready for service shortly before 2pm.

Tobermory RNLI coxswain David McHaffie said: ‘Our crew behaved extremely professionally in very difficult circumstances. Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.’