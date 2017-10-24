Countdown begins to Oban Winter Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The countdown has begun to this year’s eagerly-anticipated Oban Winter Festival, which runs from Friday November 17 to Sunday November 26.

As usual, there will be a host of events, including markets, parades, ceilidhs, live music, exhibitions and competitions, as well as the ever-popular Christmas lights switch-on.

And, of course, it is all happening thanks to the tireless efforts of the organising committee, who were rewarded for their sterling work last year with a highly commended certificate at the annual Thistle Awards.

Pictured receiving their award are, left to right, Louis Barrow, Eleanor MacKinnon, David Finlayson, Pamela Lockhart, Martin Dorchester (chief executive of CalMac) and Karen Mackie.

One of the highlights is the competition for the best-dressed shop window. And shopkeepers are reminded they have until Friday November 17 to get those window displays finished.