Classical concert scheduled for Oban

Music-lovers are in for a treat in Oban next weekend when the Monzani Trio play in the town.

Lee Holland, Rachel Spencer and Feargus Egan now play together as the Monzani Trio and they will be giving a concert at St John’s Cathedral, Oban, on Sunday November 5 at 3pm.

The three young classical musicians met 10 years ago at the Royal Conservatoire for Scotland and went on to develop their careers playing flute, violin and cello.

The programme is varied and fresh with music my Haydn, Elgar, Corelli and Bartok, but also less well known pieces such as Four Dorset Folksongs by Eddie Maguire.

Tickets are £10 at the door for individuals but the event is free for under-18s.