CalMac sets out plans for services during Lochmaddy works

CalMac has set out its plans for ferry services affected by the essential maintenance work at Lochmaddy harbour, which are scheduled to take place for one week from November 13.

The linkspan will be closed between November 13 and 19, and a daily vehicle and passenger service will operate on an amended timetable between Uig and Lochboisdale. The amended timetable will include a daily service between Uig and Tarbert.

Arrangements will be put in place for foot passengers requiring transport between the ports of Lochmaddy and Lochboisdale, and anyone planning to travel by foot should telephone CalMac customer services on 0800 066 5000 on the day prior to travel.

CalMac’s head of service delivery north, Robert Morrison, said: ‘The essential works will cause some unavoidable inconvenience but we have put in place what we believe is the best possible alternative to minimise disruption. Details of the temporary diversion will be advertised extensively and frequently asked questions and the temporary Uig to Lochboisdale timetable can be viewed here at calmac.co.uk.’