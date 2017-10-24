Cabinet ministers descend on Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish cabinet ministers will descend on Oban on Monday October 30 for the Convention of the Highlands and Islands at the Corran Halls.

The gathering, which meets twice a year in spring and autumn, ‘seeks to enable the exchange of ideas on strategic issues affecting the people of the Highlands and Islands’.

Members include this year’s host Argyll and Bute Council, as well as NHS Highland and Western Isles, the Crofting Commission, Bord Na Gaidhlig, the Highland Council, Scottish Natural Heritage, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council.

Meetings are chaired by a senior minister, with up to five ministers present on the day, including the First Minister, who usually delivers a keynote speech.

The agenda, determined by the chairman, was not available at the time we went to press.