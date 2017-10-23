Tiree produces another wave classic
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
PRIZE-WINNERS from Tiree Wave Classic were – juniors and youth winner: Ruaraidh Sommerville; ladies’ winner: Sarah Hilder; masters winner: Kyle McGinn; amateur winner: Lucas Meldrum; professional winner: Adam Lewis.
This year it was Adam Lewis taking home the Tiree sword for the men’s professional category and Sarah Hilder claiming the ladies’ sword.