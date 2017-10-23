Taylor nets twice but Fort still fall to strong Turriff side

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Turriff United 6, Fort William 2

Two second-half goals from the boot of Fort’s Liam Taylor saved the blushes for the visitors to Turriff’s ground at The Haughs on Saturday.

Fort had got off to the worst possible start in this Highland League clash, when Turriff were awarded a penalty on the 14-minute mark.

Darren Wood slotted the ball home and the rest of the first half proved a torrid 45 minutes for Fort as the home side netted another four times to give them a commanding 5-0 lead by the half-time whistle.

But after the interval it was a different Fort side looking determined to claw back some respectability to the scoreline.

And it was on the 56-minute mark that Taylor netted the first of his brace, followed 11 minutes later by the second.

It still left the visitors with a mountain to climb and the final nail in Fort’s coffin was hammered in by Adam Cross getting his first goal for Turriff when he hit the ball into the back of the net for goal number six for The Haughs side.

Fort were due to play Nairn at home last night (Wednesday) and this Saturday are at home again at Claggan Park, where they take on Wick Academy.