Sammy’s Indoor Winter League kicks off
The new season of the Sammy’s Indoor Winter League kicked off in the Nevis Centre last Sunday.
Results Week 1:
Borussia Fortmund 7 v 4 HWE
Doghouse Thistle 24 v 1 Snorting Lisbon
Goon Squad 7 v 1 Expected Toulouse
Fiorentina Turner 9 v 0 Young Team
Balla 13 v 3 Arse n All
Portowcy 7 v 2 Gozo’s