Over 150 youngsters take part in Lochaber basketball event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A total of 158 pupils from eight local primary schools attended this year’s P7 basketball festival, held at Lochaber High School.

The event was organised by PE and Active Schools staff with high school pupils helping to run the day.

For many P7 pupils, this was their first visit to the high school. The pupils were split into teams on arrival, giving them a chance to meet, mix and work with P7 pupils from other schools, in preparation for next year’s transition up into first year.

The festival was split into two sessions, one in the morning attended by Lundavra, Caol, St Columba’s RC and Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar and that in the afternoon by pupils from Banavie, Spean, Invergarry and Inverlochy.

Each team was managed on the day by an S2 pupil who looked after their players, giving support, advice and feedback. S6 pupils Alan and Jack Hamilton, Eoghan MacArthur, Cian Kirk and Ruaridh Cant refereed the games, ensuring fair play.

At the basketball festival, with matches taking place on three courts simultaneously, each team played six others in a round robin format. Points were awarded for wins and draws and then added up to give the final results.

The winners of the morning sessions were Viktorja Ludborza, Laim Martin, Jack Fairburn and Nerea Hall Seoane from Lundavra, Karla Donaldson and Jamie McMaster from Caol and Calum MacLean from St Columbas with S2 team manager Aidan Love.

The afternoon session was won by Kirsty Allott, Jack Kearney and Iona Dignan from Inverlochy Primary, Dylan Martin from Banavie and Alisdair MacGillivray from Spean, with S2 team manager, Ethan Cairns

Active Schools co-ordinator Bridget Thomas commented: ‘The standard of play was very high last year. It’s great to see so many youngsters enjoying sport together. The high school pupils were instrumental in the success of this festival and, in fact, in many others run throughout the year. Thanks also go to Lochaber High School PE department for its support.’

Some of the young basketball stars who won the afternoon session of the primary schools competition held at Lochaber High School -Kirsty Allott, Jack Kearney and Iona Dignan from Inverlochy Primary, Dylan Martin from Banavie and Alisdair MacGillivray from Spean, with S2 team manager, Ethan Cairns.

1NO F43 schools basketball