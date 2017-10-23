Oban indoor league continues with a double header

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

THE ATLANTIS Leisure five-a-side football league got under way with a double header last week after a short break.

OES United 7

Menzies Parcels 4

In a battle that was always going to be close, especially with both teams missing their first-choice goalkeepers, it was Oban Electrics who prevailed in the battle, putting them level on points with Hakuna Juan Mata, who have fallen a bit behind and have three games in hand.

The game started off extremely tightly, with both teams defending well, and OES found themselves 1-0 up at half-time thanks to a tidy finish off the post from Jamie MacPherson.

Into the second half and both

stand-in goalkeepers had several good saves to make, both Chris Picken and Steven Pennock making several great stops each.

Menzies kept finding themselves three goals behind but with some great play through their main goalscorer Stuart MacLeod, they kept trying to close the gap – Stuart even managed to swap shoes at one point, and still continue scoring.

However it wasn’t enough and OES held on for the three points with some more superb finishes with Liam Higgins, who was awarded man of the match, taking on the role of goalscorer and provider.

Atlantis Leisure 5

Oaklea 3

Atlantis Leisure returned to action after almost a break of a month with a very hard-fought victory over, again, a much improved Oaklea side, who fielded some new players.

Atlantis went into a 3-0 lead thanks to some well-worked play, with youngster Gavin Forgrieve again getting on the score sheet. Gavin continues to improve every week, not shying away from the physical side of indoor football.

Debutant Ian Rodgers managed to grab a goal too, and should be an excellent addition to the Atlantis Leisure team.

Oaklea managed to pull the game back to 3-2 at half-time.

The second half was a very close affair with Oaklea having a lot of the ball but Atlantis seeing several counter-attacks thwarted by man of the match Murdo MacKenzie, who was having an absolute stormer in goals.

Atlantis’s defence held strong, with goalkeeper Drew Anderson on hand to ensure nothing slipped through and Atlantis held on for a good win, as the league comes to a close.