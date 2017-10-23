Mixed fortunes for Lochaber boxers at novice championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club had mixed fortunes last weekend as their season kicked off in earnest at the preliminary stages of the Scottish novice championships held at Ravenscraig in Motherwell.

Unbeaten senior welterweight Dawid Jarzab progressed to this weekend’s quarter-finals with a devastating one-punch finish in the final round of his bout against Blantyre Miners’ Ciaran Casson.

Admittedly, Jarzab didn’t produce his best performance against an ungainly opponent but can be happy with the manner he ended the contest.

Casson was the busier boxer in the opener while Jarzab, clearly being the classier operator, let the Blantyre boxer outwork him to pinch the round.

Showing a bit more urgency in the next round, Jarzab continued to utilise a busy jab while the wilder Casson threw more combinations.

However, with the round drawing to a close the Lochaber boxer finally broke free from his lethargy. Jarzab began to switch the area of his attacks between body and head and this almost immediately paid dividends with Casson struggling to defend against the variety of punches coming his way.

The last round continued in the same vein as Jarzab finally managed to put some concentrated pressure on Casson, forcing the Blantyre boxer to the ropes, and culminating in a single huge backhand cross that downed Ciaran. Although he struggled to his feet, the Blantyre boxer was on rubber legs and the referee had no option but to stop the contest.

Jarzab is joined in the second week of the competition by 15-year-old Eryk Wrobel as Lochaber Phoenix hope to make it a Polish one-two for Fort William.

Eleven-year-old Josh Dieguno was unlucky to be drawn against the very accomplished Taylor Gough from Renfrewshire early in the competition.

All three rounds followed a very similar fashion with both boxers working behind their jab and looking to use quick footwork to move in and out of range.

A reluctance to throw his backhand maybe cost Dieguno this bout as every round was closely contested and there wasn’t a huge gap between the two boxers. This bout would have been more suited as a final rather than a preliminary bout.

All three of these boxers and more will be on display on Saturday evening, November 4, when Lochaber Phoenix hold their latest show at the Nevis Centre. An exciting evening of action is expected and to order tickets contact either the venue or anyone connected with the club.

The following Saturday afternoon the club hold a charity fundraiser to raise money for local man Gary Campbell who has been struck down with MS at the young age of only 29.

The money will go towards a fund for Gary to hopefully receive stem cell treatment which will greatly improve his quality of life.

The event is free to enter any time from 12.30pm and will last until around 4pm.