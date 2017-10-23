Martial arts with Iain Rodger

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kyokushinkai Karate

The Kyokushinkai classes are now closed to new starters until the New Year. This gives the current members the time to work on polishing their techniques for the next grading test which will be in mid-December.

The Oban and Lochgilphead junior club members are also working hard towards the tournament on November 4 in Lochgilphead.

Darryl McLaughlin is in hard training for his black belt test later in the year, and as expected of the higher grades, and in addition to his own training, Darryl helps to teach in the junior class every week and is currently working to improve the flexibility of the youngsters.

Anyone requiring more information on this traditional style of karate should contact Iain Rodger on 07584 166542 or iain@ikku.co.uk.

Kickboxing

The kickboxing students are preparing for the upcoming tournament in Lochgilphead on November 4, preparation is going well with those taking part working hard towards it.

The club held its annual fundraising fancy dress Hallowe’en session last night – pictures and details to follow in the next report.

The club’s extra classes are proving popular and beginners are always welcome, juniors ages five to 13 and seniors 14 to 114.

For more information, contact Wullie Rodger on 07588 513618 or shihanwill@gmail.com.

BJJ

Oban BJJ held their first seminar in their new academy on Saturday October 14. The seminar was taken by John Nicolson, who is the current IBJJF European champion, co-founder of the dinky ninja fight team, multiple MMA champ and qualified British wrestling coach.

The seminar covered: wrestling takedowns and control and then finished with cage work and submissions. The three-hour seminar was well attended with John’s enthusiasm and experience rubbing off on all participants.

Coach Coogie Potter said: ‘The club now runs a five-day-a-week schedule adding a fitness class on Wednesdays at 7.30. Anyone who came to our old fitness classes will remember how much fun they were. If interested, please get in touch as numbers are limited. The club has also invested in a small weights section for members to work on their strength and endurance when not training in the hall. The purchase of a power rack and bench and Olympic weights from primal strength is a welcome addition to our growing academy.’

For information, contact Coogie on coogiepots@gmail.com.

Shukokai Karate

Training continues as normal with the clubs working towards the Lochgilphead tournament in early November. Also in November, the club grading tests will be taking place with the students hoping to take the step to the next level. The Dalmally test will be on November 7, Oban on November 9 and Inveraray on November 10.

Good luck to all those taking part.

Beginners are always welcome and anyone thinking of taking up this martial art should contact Kenny Gray on: kenni.gray@btinternet.com.