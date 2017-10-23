Magic Munro rescues South Lochaber from scare

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

South Lochaber Thistle 6, Boswell 5

The South Lochaber Thistle management team were relieved to record a victory over Boswell in the end after making life difficult for themselves once again this season.

Thistle started the brighter of the two teams finding themselves 2-0 up within the first 15 minutes as Martin Munro twice cut inside from the left to curl the ball into the top far corner of the net. Shortly after, Erik Tot slotted neatly past the keeper for a third.

In keeping with Thistle’s season so far, they let the opposition back into the game. Boswell hit back quickly and forced it back to 3-3 before the break.

The half-time team talk seemed to jolt Thistle back into life as Martin Munro was fouled and a penalty was awarded to the home side early in the second half, with David Forbes converting the spot-kick. Lochaber continued to push and Martin Munro completed his hat-trick to compound Boswell’s misery.

Thistle carried on dominating the game and substitute Craig Cameron must have felt he’d put the game to bed with the sixth goal for SLT.

However, Boswell rallied well and clawed back two goals in the last 10minutes which made for a tense final few minutes of the match.

Luckily for the Jags, Boswell ran out of time and the three points stayed in Kinlochleven.

Man of the match: Martin Munro.

This Saturday Thistle travel to Crown Point Sports Complex to take on St Thomas.