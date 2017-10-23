Lundavra Primary bids farewell to popular teacher

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Just before local schools broke up for their October break, there was a special presentation at one Fort William Primary.

Pupils and staff of Lundavra gathered together to bid a fond farewell to Mrs Alyson Hyde, after five years at the school.

Prior to that, Mrs Hyde worked at other local schools in the town, as well as in support for early years teaching and nursery education.

Mrs Alyson Hyde received a presentation from staff and pupils on her retirement from teaching at Lundavra Primary in Fort William.

