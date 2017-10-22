Oban rugby star stays away from club after incident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban rugby star Magnus Bradbury missed yesterday’s clash between Edinburgh and Krasny Yar in Russia following an incident in which he suffered a head injury during a night out.

Bradbury, Edinburgh’s newly-installed captain, had been told to stay away from the club pending an investigation into the circumstances in which he was hurt.

Edinburgh cruised to a crushing 73-14 victory in the Russian capital Moscow for a second successive Challenge Cup win.

Bradbury, 22, also missed last Saturday’s visit to London Irish as a result of the incident, which took place the previous weekend.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: ‘He’s not here at the moment because he’s getting his head right from a physical point of view. He’s pretty contrite around the situation because he’s let himself and his team down because he’s not fit to play. But young people sometimes make poor decisions – I’m sure we’re all sensible enough to understand that we were all young once and we all go out and sometimes things happen.’