Oban man admits possessing child pornography
An Oban man has admitted possessing child pornography.
David Muir, 34, of 6D Alma Crescent, pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.
Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty told Oban Sheriff Court last Tuesday there was a record of analogous convictions.
Sheriff Patrick Hughes deferred sentence until November 7 for reports.