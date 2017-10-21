Highland and Islands winners celebrate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Businesses are celebrating after being crowned winners at the prestigious Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards 2017.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Jay Rayner, award-winning writer, journalist and broadcaster, was held in the Kingsmill Hotel, Inverness, on Friday October 20.

Fifteen winners were awarded for their outstanding commitment to the industry, including Isle of Harris Distillers for Best Drink and the Scottish Salmon Company for Export Award.

Four businesses were recognised for helping to diversify the sector through bringing both innovation and a new generation of workers into the industry. Those awarded in the New Product category were Isle of Harris Distillers for its Isle of Harris Gin and the Scottish Salmon Company for its native Hebridean salmon; Salar Smokehouse for New Business; Scottish Salmon Company for Innovation; and Donald Maclachlan, Salar Smokehouse, for Young Shining Star.

The awards are delivered with support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), whose Elaine Jamieson said: ‘Again the Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards showcased and celebrated the best and most inspiring products, people and businesses in our region.’

The awards are supported by a number of Scottish businesses, including Bidfood Scotland, Johnston Carmichael, Gordon and MacPhail, and Booker Wholesale.

The winners were: Best Drink Award, Isle of Harris Distillers; Environment Award, The Tomatin Distillery Co; Export Award, Scottish Salmon Company; Food and Drink Business Growth, Dunnet Bay Distillers; Healthier Food and Drink Award, Fishbox; Independent Food and Drink Retailer, Corner on the Square; Innovation Award, Scottish Salmon Company; New Business Award, Salar Smokehouse; New Product Award – Drink, Isle of Harris Distillers; New Product Award – Food, Scottish Salmon Company; Best Eatery Award, Frankie & Lola’s; Restaurant of the Year Award, The Whitehouse Restaurant, Lochaline; Young Shining Star Award, Donald Maclachlan, Salar Smokehouse; Ambassador of the Year 2017, John Scott, Fearn Farm; Excellence Award, The Tomatin Distillery Co.