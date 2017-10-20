Shock at death of popular Mid Argyll farmer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Argyll agricultural community was in shock this week after the sudden death of one of the region’s most respected industry figures.

Mid Argyll farmer Bruce Dixon, aged 52, of Killinochonoch, died on Friday October 13 while selling cattle at Dalmally Auction Mart.

Mr Dixon was president of Mid Argyll Agricultural Show until 2015 and his successor in the role Tim Lister said: ‘This is a real tragedy. Bruce was a mainstay of the farming community in Mid Argyll. He was a very good neighbour to me and was always there with help and advice for anyone.

‘The farming community is in a state of shock and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Bruce’s family at this sad time.’