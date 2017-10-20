Police continue hunt for missing A82 cyclist

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police in Forth Valley will today (Friday October 20) be conducting further patrols on the A82, between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum, as part of the ongoing search for a missing man.

Tony Parsons, 63, from Tillicoultry, left home on Friday September 29 and travelled to Fort William by train.

He arrived in Fort William around 4.10pm that afternoon and is believed to have intended to cycle back to Tillicoultry along the A82, passing Glencoe Village shortly after 6pm.

Inquiries have established a confirmed sighting of Tony around 11.30pm that night at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, before he left the area heading southbound towards Tyndrum.

Tony is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build, with short greying hair, a moustache and usually wears glasses. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his right upper arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a distinctive red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers and walking boots.

He was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet, carrying a silver and blue rucksack and riding a yellow-framed bike with black handlebars.

Between 9pm today (Friday) and 3am tomorrow, motorists travelling on the A82 and those who live in the Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum areas can expect to see officers carrying out inquiries as part of efforts to establish Tony’s whereabouts.

Inspector Jo Jollie of Callander police station said: ‘It’s been almost three weeks since Tony was last seen on the A82 in the Bridge of Orchy area, heading towards Tyndrum, and we remain very concerned for his welfare.

‘As part of our efforts to trace Tony, we’ll be speaking to motorists travelling on this route and members of the local communities in the Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum areas between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday.

‘We’d also urge any motorists who travelled on the A82 on the evening of Friday September 29, or over the following days, and who may have seen a man matching Tony’s description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

‘We’re particularly eager to hear from the driver of a people carrier-style vehicle that was travelling south on the A82 at the Green Welly Stop near Tyndrum around 2am on Saturday September 30 as to whether or not they may have seen Tony.’

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0559 of October 2.