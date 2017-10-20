BBC boss is guest speaker at Angus Macleod Memorial Lecture

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon will deliver this year’s prestigious annual Angus Macleod Memorial Lecture.

The 2017 event will take place on Thursday November 2 at e-Sgoil, Frances Street, Stornoway.

The lecture is aimed at continuing Angus Macleod’s legacy as well as drawing further attention to the rich store of materials bequeathed by his family and now available at the museum and archive at Ravenspoint.

Ms MacKinnon said it was a real honour to be invited to give this year’s lecture.

‘In what feels like rapidly shifting times, the environment in which BBC Scotland exists has fundamentally altered on all fronts – social, political, and technological,’ she said.

‘That presents a media marketplace with a mix of challenges and opportunities and with plans for a new BBC Scotland TV channel to launch next autumn, a new 9 o’clock news programme and increased investment in Scotland, it will be a genuine privilege to be in Stornoway to share more of our vision.’

This year Comunn Eachdraidh na Pàirc and the Islands Book Trust have teamed up with the newly-established e-Sgoil to make use of technology. This means interested parties all over the world as well as local community groups and centres should now have the opportunity to participate in the event.

Donnie Morrison, of Comunn Eachdraidh na Pàirc, which has organised the annual lecture for the last 13 years in conjunction with the Islands Book Trust and the family of Angus ‘Ease’ Macleod MBE, added: ‘I am delighted Donalda MacKinnon has found time in her busy schedule to give this year’s memorial lecture.

‘She is an excellent speaker with an intimate knowledge of the islands. I am also delighted that, in partnership with e-Sgoil, we are able to change the format of the lecture to reach more people in many different locations and to allow greater audience participation.

‘We hope members of Comuinn Eachdraidh and other local groups throughout the Western Isles, and indeed on the mainland, will be interested in linking in to the lecture.

‘The annual lecture is already a highlight of the historical and cultural year in Lewis and I believe the changes we are making will enable even more people to appreciate and build on the wonderful legacy of Angus Macleod’s life and work.’