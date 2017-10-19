Western Isles MSP calls for protection for local produce

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is demanding the UK government protect Scottish produce, such as Stornoway black pudding, by upholding the Protected Food Name scheme in all future trade deals.

This comes in response to the UK government’s omission of Scottish products from the EU-Canada trade deal and of key Scottish protected food names in EU trade deals with Japan and Mexico.

Dr Allan said: ‘Here in the Western Isles, we produce some iconic food and drink brands which are consumed across the world. The UK government must recognise the importance of the food and drink industry in Scotland, and the reach across the globe that these iconic brands gives places like the Western Isles.

‘The EU Protected Food Name scheme has safeguarded products from our islands such as Stornoway black pudding, Scotch lamb and Scottish farmed salmon from cheap knock-offs.

‘We cannot gamble with Scotland’s £14 billion food and drink sector, where provenance of product is paramount, and allow cheaper imitations to undercut our first class, wholesome produce.’