There’s still lots going on in and around Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

‘The nights are fair drawin’ in’, as they say, but there are still things happening that might draw you out of your nice cosy houses on a dark and dreich evening, writes Oban town ambassador Kay McDonald.

Tonight (Thursday October 19) we have a quiz in the Royal Hotel in aid of Oban Community Sensory Garden, with Tony Cave leading the proceedings. It’s always a good quiz, even when you’re losing.

If something cultured appeals this weekend, then head out to the Victory Hall in Benderloch on Saturday where Scottish Opera are having a tour of Opera Highlights. And on Sunday in St Conan’s Kirk at Lochawe there will be a piano recital by the talented Marek Kochmanski.

This weekend has something for the wee ones with Funbox presenting Highland Fling at the Corran Halls which is usually noisy but great fun, so start practicing your action songs now. My favourite was always Little Bunny Froofroo and, 20 years later, I can still remember the words.

Don’t forget that Oban Phoenix Cinema has a fantastic line-up of films just now, and you could easily spend all weekend watching films with Victoria and Abdul and Kingsman being the two that I really want to see. However, the cinema has films to please everyone.

As usual, we also have a great range of live music in the pubs at the

weekend with Sandra MacBeth in Markie Dan’s on Friday and Jono on Saturday.

So, you have no excuses for hibernating yet, as there is still lots to do and see.

Last week’s photo was taken at the entrance to the Perle Hotel a lovely glass panel, this week’s beautiful carving should be really easy to spot, or are you so used to it you don’t notice any longer?