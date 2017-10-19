Sister Diane bids fond farewell to Lochaber after four years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Many people would probably think that for an Australian more used to the sunny climes of Down Under, four years in the less balmy rain-lashed glens of Lochaber would be long enough.

Not so, however, for Sister Diane Moore of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart, who is heading back to Australia today having completed her time in Scotland.

The order has a small convent in Caol which serves the memory of Australia’s first saint, Melbourne-born Mary MacKillop, whose mother, Flora MacDonald, was born in Fort William and later lived in Roy Bridge, while her father, Alexander, was born in Perthshire.

The order, often called the Josephites, was founded in South Australia in 1866 by Mary MacKillop and the Rev Julian Tenison Woods. There is a shrine to the Blessed Mary MacKillop at St Margaret’s Church in Roy Bridge and she visited the village in the 1870s.

Pope Benedict XVI canonised MacKillop in 2010 almost 100 years after her death. Attending the special mass were hundreds of nuns from the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart – the order MacKillop helped found.

MacKillop spent her life helping the poor and needy, including Australia’s Aboriginal population.

Speaking to the Lochaber Times earlier this week, ahead of her flight home to Australia today (Thursday), Sister Diane said she was heartbroken to finally be leaving Fort William.

‘I was originally only supposed to have stayed for three years but managed to get my time here extended for another year,’ she told us.

‘I have just loved it here and will miss this place and the people so very much.’

Sister Diane’s order has operated the convent in Caol for 12 years and the nuns tend the shrine at Roy Bridge and speak to visitors interested in the life of Australia’s first saint.

In Scotland, Sister Diane – who is succeed in Caol by Sister Ann Leesue – and her predecessors, have, among other roles, worked to promote the life and spirituality of Saint Mary MacKillop and provide pilgrimage opportunities to places in the area that are significant in the nun’s story.

‘People here cling to Mary because of her Scottish heritage and because of her family links with this area. It has been a wonderful, amazing, experience for me to have lived here, among some of Mary’s blood descendants.

‘So I will be really sad to leave. To be honest, I am more of a winter person and returning to Melbourne and the heat of an Australian summer will not be enjoyable!

‘When I first came here I acclimated almost immediately – except for the midges which I’ve never got used to.

‘Sadly, because Australia is so far away, it is extremely unlikely I will ever be able to return to Lochaber, but it has been a wonderful privilege to have lived here and the memories I will take back … oh, the memories. So special. Snow on the Ben … I will miss seeing that.