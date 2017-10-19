Retro Roamer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

* A couple came down the steps from the transport centre into the underpass. They were very ‘Glesca’ and talking animatedly. The wife pointed at the interwoven Celtic scroll and plaited crosses painted onto the wall fascia directly above the tunnel entrance. In particular, she was seeking to unravel the words ‘Ceud Mile Failte’. In so doing she enquired of her bunneted spouse: ‘What do they mean Jimmy?’ Jimmy took the query in his stride. Seriously. ‘Mind yer heid,’ he said.

* When it comes to completing formal forms, many town shopkeepers must be tempted to write the occasional rude word in the boxes provided. In a current High Street shop survey, via a questionnaire issued by Highland Council, retailers are being asked to advise the previous use of the premises – ‘if known’. Only the proprietors of the Book Nook in MacRae’s Lane, which took over the former single storey building where Hamish Macpherson had his shoe repair business, were able to answer the questionnaire with true feeling. ‘Cobblers’ was the word they wrote in the box.

* Lochaber High School pupils have been reminded that the wearing of jerseys, track suits and scarves in football colours – including those of the Scottish national team – is not allowed in school. A sign of the times, indeed. In my day, in Fort William Senior Secondary, the teaching staff would have had difficulty knowing if we were wearing team colours. George Baird, for example, supported Stenhousemuir and Davie Allan was a Raith Rovers fan. We even had a Queen of the South follower. They might have recognised a Jambo jersey though – because we won the League Cup in 1954.

* You’ll have read of the couple who got on the wrong train at Fort William last Thursday and landed in Spean – when they thought they were en route for Mallaig. The Glasgow and Mallaig trains had stood side by side at Fort William Station and they had boarded the Glasgow one. They got out at Spean and spoke to station staff. After a phone call to ‘mission control’ at Banavie, a taxi was sent to get them on the right railroad. Shades of 30 years ago at the old station. Glasgow and Mallaig trains at adjacent platforms. Along platform one came a guard from the bookstall end shouting ‘Mallaig train’! Simultaneously the other guard was starting from the kissing gate end, onto platform two, with the cry also of ‘Mallaig train’! All the passengers grabbed their luggage and prepared to transfer till the guards realised their lines were crossed.

* I’m sure it was just – or unjust – coincidence, but did you see the photograph of Ian Lang in the paper last week with the Fort William and Lochaber Tourist Board hierarchy? There was the minister shaking hands with Bruce Simpson with Alan Kirk and Ian Milton looking on. All four of them were smiling as befits a quartet of professional young men. And behind them? The West Highland Museum with its polished brass plate. No sign of the tourist information centre.

* Tayeshi Taketsuru from Japan, and the kilted Colin Ross from Fort William, took centre stage on Friday as Ben Nevis Distillery went back into production. That’s a real boost for Lochaber. Tayeshi Taketsuru is distillery chairman and Colin Ross the managing director. A wee bit unusual, perhaps, for the leading light of a whisky distillery to have the initials ‘TT’.

* Nice spell of weather we’re having. So it was doubly unfortunate some of us had to spend most of Tuesday at a Lochaber District Council meeting and that the discussions should be acrimonious and singularly lacking in good humour. For the first time I can recall there was no repartee, no levity. Nothing but carping and points scoring. Even the lunchtime recess caused friction, with one councillor walking out after proclaiming the hotel meal served in the chamber was ‘excessive’. She stated she preferred soup and sandwiches, both for sustenance and for the protection of the public purse. After all the beefing at the meeting, it came as no surprise to discover what was on the members’ menu – beef! While all this was going on, the district councillors’ regional counterparts were also sitting down to a three-course lunch at one of Lochaber’s quality hotels. It’s not only armies that march on their stomachs, you know.

* Down at the West End of Fort William on Sunday afternoon, something stirred. The winds of change blew in from the direction of Downie’s Boathouse and blew down John Steel’s hyperhut billboards prompting John to remark: ‘Aye, well, that’ll be the gondola off on Aonach Mor then.’ It was. In conjunction, of course, with all the Nevis Range windspeed indicators.

* Minnie Poppins travelled from Corpach to Lochy Bridge on a red bus. Went to buy a paper at the Road to the Isles. But no purse. Left it on the bus. Along comes a green bus. Minnie hops on board, explains her predicament and sets off in pursuit of the red one. Somewhere up around Perth Place the two buses meet. Minnie jumps out of the green bus and boards the red one – again. Finds her purse. Nae problem. Pays the driver of the green bus and stays on the red bus for the trip back to Lochy Bridge. Pays for her paper. Leaves the shop. It’s raining. Goes to put up her umbrella. Hasn’t got it. Where is it? Aye, she left it on the green bus. Along comes a red bus. Mini pops aboard and goes in pursuit etc etc. Talk about the Clockwork Orange in Glasgow. It has nothing on Minnie Poppins. For all I know, she’s still bussing around in circles.

*It was ceilidh time in the Small Isles as Lochaber Limited, our local enterprise company, went to work – on Eigg. Over the sea went the directors and officials, aboard the Shearwater. The novel twist for their meeting and workshop with the islanders of Eigg and Muck was that these were being held aboard the Shearwater itself. The Small Isles cognoscenti among you will know the boat also doubles – and in some cases, trebles – as the Eigg pub. The Shearwater is licensed and the locals troop down to the pier when it arrives to have a chat, a dram and a beer. So the Lochaber Limited ‘boarding party’ went with a real swing, with the islanders appreciating the efforts of the company in taking time out to come and meet them.

* Ex-Commando Jack Lewington, from Didcot, had an interesting tale to tell at the weekend. For it is on Jack that the central figure of the Commando Memorial is modelled. As he told me: ‘It was quite an experience to come face to face with myself at Spean Bridge, after all those years.’

*After seven consecutive night shifts, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ from C Shift at the Mill, went to the Volley for a hard-earned pint. Led by Jimmy, they trooped in, much to the delight of mine host Sammy Ball. Sammy pulled four pints of lager and three of heavy. But Jimmy had been telling his mates all week that, much as he looked forward to having a pint at the end of night shift, the first one always tasted ‘horrible’. So, ‘cheers’! cried the lads, before each one of them, solemnly, leaned over the bar and poured his pint down Sammy’s sink. Sammy, whom you would think had seen it all in his catering career, was amazed. ‘Why the hell did you do that’?, he asked, totally flummoxed. ‘Well,’ responded Morry, ‘Jimmy here’s always going on about the first pint after constant nightshift tasting horrible, so we’re starting our night out with the second pint instead. Can we have the same again, please, Sammy’?

Fort William Senior Secondary School Gaelic Choir circa 1947.